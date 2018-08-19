Comparing YRC Worldwide (YRCW) and US Xpress Enterprises (USX)

US Xpress Enterprises (NASDAQ: YRCW) and YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and YRC Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Xpress Enterprises N/A N/A N/A YRC Worldwide -0.09% -2.36% 0.53%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for US Xpress Enterprises and YRC Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00 YRC Worldwide 0 1 3 0 2.75

US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 55.71%. YRC Worldwide has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given YRC Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YRC Worldwide is more favorable than US Xpress Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and YRC Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Xpress Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.43 -$4.06 million N/A N/A YRC Worldwide $4.89 billion 0.06 -$10.80 million $0.15 60.00

US Xpress Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than YRC Worldwide.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of YRC Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of YRC Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

US Xpress Enterprises beats YRC Worldwide on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments. It serves manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and government customers. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of approximately 7,600 tractors comprising 5,900 owned and 1,700 leased; and 30,900 trailers consisting of 23,800 owned and 7,100 leased. The company's Regional Transportation segment provides regional delivery services, which include next-day local area delivery and second-day services, consolidation/distribution services, protect-from-freezing and hazardous materials handling, truck loading, and other specialized offerings; guaranteed and expedited delivery services consisting of day-definite, hour-definite, and time definite capabilities; interregional delivery services; and cross-border delivery services, as well as operates hollandregional.com, newpenn.com, and reddawayregional.com, which are e-commerce Websites offering online resources to manage transportation activities. This segment had a fleet of approximately 6,500 tractors, including 4,700 owned and 1,800 leased; and 13,700 trailers comprising 10,500 owned and 3,200 leased. The company was formerly known as Yellow Roadway Corporation and changed its name to YRC Worldwide Inc. in January 2006. YRC Worldwide Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

