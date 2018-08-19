Comparing Kinross Gold (KGC) and McEwen Mining (MUX)

Kinross Gold (NYSE: MUX) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 11.67% 5.73% 3.22% McEwen Mining -14.56% -2.68% -2.36%

McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold does not pay a dividend. McEwen Mining pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinross Gold and McEwen Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 1 5 3 0 2.22 McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kinross Gold currently has a consensus target price of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 58.17%. McEwen Mining has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.42%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinross Gold and McEwen Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.30 billion 1.09 $445.40 million $0.14 20.64 McEwen Mining $67.72 million 9.51 -$10.63 million ($0.03) -63.67

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of -1.47, indicating that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats McEwen Mining on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada. It also owns a 61.01% interest in the Paymaster property in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. Further, it owns interests in other exploration properties located in the United States; and in the province of San Juan, Argentina, as well as in Mexico. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

