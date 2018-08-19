Comparing Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) and Stars Group (TSG)

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: TSG) and Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet Inc Class C has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stars Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alphabet Inc Class C and Stars Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc Class C $110.86 billion 7.54 $12.66 billion $32.05 37.47 Stars Group $1.31 billion 4.65 $259.23 million $2.25 12.44

Alphabet Inc Class C has higher revenue and earnings than Stars Group. Stars Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet Inc Class C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet Inc Class C and Stars Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc Class C 13.16% 18.24% 14.32% Stars Group 19.39% 24.66% 8.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alphabet Inc Class C and Stars Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc Class C 0 2 26 0 2.93 Stars Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alphabet Inc Class C presently has a consensus target price of $1,250.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.08%. Stars Group has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.43%. Given Stars Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stars Group is more favorable than Alphabet Inc Class C.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Alphabet Inc Class C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Stars Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Alphabet Inc Class C shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphabet Inc Class C beats Stars Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

