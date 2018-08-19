Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 1,548.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 637,835 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $1,530,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $422,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at $193,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

