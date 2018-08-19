Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.55.
About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
