Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $25.88 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.34.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

