Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,256,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 333,376 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 84,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 113,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $2,558,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,267,044.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Salim Haffar sold 1,989 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $205,602.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,345.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,215. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $102.76 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.97 and a 52 week high of $104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $710.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.02 million. research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

