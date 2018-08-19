Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 14,944 Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 72.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $177,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 48.3% during the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.31.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $97.69 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,641,059.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $364,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,715 shares of company stock worth $4,005,972 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

