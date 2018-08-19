Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Position in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, Director Richard Sulpizio sold 28,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $2,919,260.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,887.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $291,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,823 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $106.80 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.97. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ResMed had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $623.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

