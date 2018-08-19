Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,484 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,204 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 22,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.60. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.43). First Solar had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $220,052.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $165,551.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,143.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,035 shares of company stock valued at $797,353 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on First Solar from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Williams Capital upped their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $90.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

