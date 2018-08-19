Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 41.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 27.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period.

ETW opened at $12.23 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio.

