Comerica Bank Trims Stake in BCE Inc. (BCE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $41,493,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 185.6% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 473,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1,449.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 170,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159,215 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BCE by 125.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 150,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Edward Jones raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

