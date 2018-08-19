Comerica Bank Sells 1,840 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 55,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 528.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 918,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,782,000 after acquiring an additional 772,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group to $71.00 and set a “$65.34” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.02 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $1,920,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

