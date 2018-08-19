Comerica Bank Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Life Storage worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 333.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth $208,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $498,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.64.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.33%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

