Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 78,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

