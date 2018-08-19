Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Pivotal Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.44.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $54.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $481.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Edward S. George sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $459,239.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,535 shares of company stock worth $1,665,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 172,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

