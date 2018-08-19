Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

