CoinEx Token (CET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00307981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00157928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00036825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 9,962,146,451 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

