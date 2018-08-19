Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Receives $38.33 Average PT from Analysts

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

CNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th.

NYSE:CNS opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

