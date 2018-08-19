Cobham (COB) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Cobham (LON:COB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COB. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Cobham in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. AlphaValue cut shares of Cobham to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cobham from GBX 143 ($1.82) to GBX 135 ($1.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cobham to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 115 ($1.47) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 134 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Cobham in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cobham presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 129.20 ($1.65).

Shares of LON:COB opened at GBX 125.95 ($1.61) on Friday. Cobham has a 1 year low of GBX 107.67 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.30 ($1.92).

In other Cobham news, insider David Mellors sold 122,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.61), for a total value of £154,745.64 ($197,404.82). Also, insider Norton Schwartz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,291.87). Insiders acquired 5,159 shares of company stock worth $670,028 in the last 90 days.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

