CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). CNX Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 1.01. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $196,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.