Clorox Co (CLX) Holdings Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Clorox worth $19,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $73,819,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Clorox by 107.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 959,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,691,000 after buying an additional 497,427 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Clorox by 1,202.4% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 217,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after buying an additional 200,856 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $12,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $147.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $150.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Clorox announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $124.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,705.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.