Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.85

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 27828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.14% of Cleveland BioLabs worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

