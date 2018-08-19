Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI) Given Media Sentiment Score of -0.02

Headlines about Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cleveland BioLabs earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0577581623479 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CBLI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 27,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,924. Cleveland BioLabs has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

