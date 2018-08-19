Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Receives $22.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLSD. ValuEngine downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $29.00 target price on Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

In other Clearside Biomedical news, insider Daniel H. White acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $99,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,078.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 645,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5,396.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,303 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,725,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 140,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,346. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $243.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -7.32.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 17,094.20% and a negative return on equity of 136.82%. research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.