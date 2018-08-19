ClearCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (XCLR)

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One ClearCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. ClearCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ClearCoin has traded 47% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ClearCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00301975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00156149 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000225 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00039135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ClearCoin

ClearCoin was first traded on January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClearCoin’s official website is clearcoin.co . ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClearCoin’s official message board is clearcoin.co/blog

ClearCoin Token Trading

ClearCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClearCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.