Clarus Corp (CLAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLAR. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clarus to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Clarus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Clarus by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Clarus by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clarus by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 87,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter worth $314,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.37. Clarus has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $288.40 million, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Clarus had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

