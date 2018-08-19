C&J Energy Services (CJ) and Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Head-To-Head Review

C&J Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of C&J Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of C&J Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares C&J Energy Services and Ranger Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services $1.64 billion 0.96 $22.45 million ($0.14) -164.64 Ranger Energy Services $154.00 million 0.90 -$6.59 million ($0.78) -11.28

C&J Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Ranger Energy Services. C&J Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ranger Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares C&J Energy Services and Ranger Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services 5.56% 7.52% 6.16% Ranger Energy Services -5.73% -2.77% -2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for C&J Energy Services and Ranger Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services 0 5 8 0 2.62 Ranger Energy Services 0 4 4 0 2.50

C&J Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $37.55, indicating a potential upside of 62.89%. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 84.66%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than C&J Energy Services.

Summary

C&J Energy Services beats Ranger Energy Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support Services segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and well servicing rigs that are primarily used for the routine repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; artificial lift applications; and other special well site services, such as fishing, contract labor, and tool rental services for the completion and workover of oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services. It also rents equipment, such as power swivels, well control packages, hydraulic catwalks, frac tanks, pipe racks, pipe handling tools, and other equipment; and offers wireline, snubbing, and fluid management services. In addition, the company owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

