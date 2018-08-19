Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Stake Lessened by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 2.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 150,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 66,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,513,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 78,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

