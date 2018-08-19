Citigroup Raises LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Price Target to $125.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. MED restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.01 to $121.95 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.57.

NYSE LYB opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,607,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,389,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,494 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,463,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,212,000 after purchasing an additional 167,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,606,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,075,000 after purchasing an additional 413,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,331,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64,786 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.3% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,637,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

