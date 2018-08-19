Citigroup Raises LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Price Target to $125.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. MED restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.01 to $121.95 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.57.
NYSE LYB opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.
Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.