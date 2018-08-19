Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $2,437,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,926,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,033,000 after purchasing an additional 912,012 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 255,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $69.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $64.38 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.