Cisco Systems (CSCO) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 121.0% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,095,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after purchasing an additional 478,673 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,763,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 801,311 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.