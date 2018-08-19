Cisco Systems (CSCO) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

