Cimarex Energy (XEC) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XEC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $187.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $138.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.76.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.00. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $556.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.26 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 21.47%. equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director L Paul Teague sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $104,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $175,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 77.3% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

