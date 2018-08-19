CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CIM Commercial Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0572941290057 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $20.45.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. CIM Commercial Trust had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $51.56 million for the quarter.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving urban communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial Trust is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and asset management capabilities (www.cimcommercial.com).

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.