Ciena (CIEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MED lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “$26.20” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ciena from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ciena from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

Ciena stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Ciena will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,764. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 7.5% in the first quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 404,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 19.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 760,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 121,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $2,665,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares in the last quarter.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

