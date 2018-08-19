CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 42,477 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,477 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 156.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $326.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.16.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total transaction of $5,958,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,214.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,328,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,190.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,719,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $294.39 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $264.35 and a 52 week high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.