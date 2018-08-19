CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 37,845 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,845 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $52,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after acquiring an additional 141,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

