CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in RealPage Inc (RP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RP. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in RealPage during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealPage during the first quarter worth about $164,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $236,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,231.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 45,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $2,683,202.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,348,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,381,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,158,237 shares of company stock valued at $184,227,804 in the last ninety days. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RP stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $216.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of RealPage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RealPage to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

