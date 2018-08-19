CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 735,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after acquiring an additional 130,319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 386,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71,124 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

