Chromadex (CDXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of CDXC opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.23. Chromadex has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 82.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.33%. equities analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 1,629.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 1,775,638 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 62.1% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 908,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 348,131 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the second quarter worth $995,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 205,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 326.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 77,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

