Christopher H. Lake Sells 2,000 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC) Stock

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $73,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GRC opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.13. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.79 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 28.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 46.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 324,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 102,841 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.