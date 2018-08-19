Christopher C. Womack Sells 16,371 Shares of Southern Co (SO) Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $775,985.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,821. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Southern stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Southern by 133.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Southern by 359.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

