Chris Mckee Sells 2,211 Shares of GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Stock

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $88,550.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 416,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,671,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chris Mckee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GTT Communications alerts:

On Monday, July 16th, Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $322,700.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $352,310.00.

Shares of GTT opened at $38.95 on Friday. GTT Communications Inc has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after buying an additional 209,961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $17,279,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.