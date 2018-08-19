ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock (CPS) Short Interest Down 36.9% in July

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CPS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,059 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the July 13th total of 796,079 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,618 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock news, insider Miguel Posada Juan Fernando De sold 2,100 shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Pumphrey sold 7,443 shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $1,003,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,386 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,223. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPS shares. ValuEngine cut ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $97.70 and a 12-month high of $146.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.73.

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $928.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.