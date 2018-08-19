CHIPS (CHIPS) Trading 9.9% Higher This Week

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. CHIPS has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $27.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CHIPS has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One CHIPS coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001989 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and BarterDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CHIPS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $561.54 or 0.08796149 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.02221077 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018557 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004282 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000961 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003374 BTC.

About CHIPS

CHIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CHIPS

CHIPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHIPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.