Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Shares Bought by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $26,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $506.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $512.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.49.

NYSE CMG opened at $510.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.51 and a fifty-two week high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

