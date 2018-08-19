China Fund (CHN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about China Fund (NYSE:CHN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 44.750274206838 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CHN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 15,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,372. China Fund has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation, which it seeks to achieve by investing primarily in equity securities of companies for which the principal securities trading market is the People’s Republic of China (China); of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive over 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have approximately 50% of their assets, in China, and constituting direct equity investments in companies organized in China.

