Chico’s FAS (CHS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chico’s FAS earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.0122380980693 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,572. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $561.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.99 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.