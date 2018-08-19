Chemours (CC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemours from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chemours from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.84. Chemours has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 107.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $221,537,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 588.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,607,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,936 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,927,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,061,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,767 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $56,698,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 153.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,633,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,586,000 after purchasing an additional 989,926 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

