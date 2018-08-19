ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0157 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, ZB.COM, EXX and HitBTC. ChatCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $358,325.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00043915 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004701 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00251863 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00062230 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, ZB.COM, BigONE, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, LBank, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

